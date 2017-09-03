Man found shot to death in car on Southside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death on Richmond Southside Sunday night.

Police were called to the 100 block of Wythemar Street not far from the Midlothian Village Apartments around 9:50 p.m.

That is where they found an adult male shot to death inside a car.

Police were still working to locate the shooting scene and said they do not yet have any suspect information.

No additional details were available at last check.

