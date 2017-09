PETERSBURG, Va. — Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Petersburg that sent a man to the hospital.

Officers found 28-year-old Dejuan Ray wounded outside an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Boydton Plank Road around 12:30 a.m.

Paramedics took him to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators have not announced any arrests.

If you have any information that could help police, call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.