9-year-old dies days after being struck by pickup in Caroline County

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. — A nine year old girl who was struck by a pickup truck Monday evening died from her injuries Saturday.

The accident occurred on the 10200 block of Fredericksburg Turnpike around 5:15 p.m. Police say 9-year-old Dacoda Booth was crossing the street when she was struck by a 2010 Chevrolet pickup truck heading southbound.

Booth was transported to VCU Medical Center to be treated for serious injuries and succumbed to them Saturday.

The driver of the pickup truck immediately stopped after striking Booth and remained at the scene. He was not injured in the crash.

Police have determined that alcohol was not a factor in the accident.

The crash remains under investigation.