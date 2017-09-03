College Football Recap September 2nd

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On the 1st Saturday of College Football in the state, UVA won their season opener for the first time since 2013, 28-10 over William & Mary. Quarterback Kurt Benkert threw for 262 yards and three touchdowns in the victory.

ODU beat Albany 31-17. The Monarchs ran for three touchdowns while the defense sacked Albany's quarterbacks seven times.

JMU extended their winning streak to 13 games, dating back to last season, after they beat East Carolina 34-14. Dukes running back Cardon Johnson ran for a career high 265 yards and two touchdowns. JMU rushed for 422 yards and had 614 yards of offense.

Virginia State beat Norfolk State 14-10 for their first win against the Spartans at the Labor Day Classic since 2005. Trojans quarterback Cordelral Cook ran for two touchdowns in the win.

Randolph Macon defeated Dickinson 41-6. Yellow Jackets quarterback Burke Estes threw for 191 yards and a touchdown.