Thomas Dale wins the Battle of Chester over L.C. Bird

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTER, Va. -- Thomas Dale has been hearing since 2009 about not beating L.C. Bird. This season, the script was flipped as the Knights beat the Skyhawks 36-6 behind a ground attack that gained almost 250 yards and scored five touchdowns, giving Kevin Tucker his first career win as Head Coach in the Battle of Chester.

Thomas Dale fullback Elijah Burns took advantage of L.C. Bird's defense keening on Chris Tyree by rushing for a team high 117 yards and two touchdowns.

Skyhawks running back C.J. Donaldson had a game high 138 yards rushing on 36 carries but were held to 211 yards of total offense.