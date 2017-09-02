Lancers open with road win at Riverbend 26-20

Fredericksburg, Va – Brendon Clark had 245 total yards of offense and a pair of scores as second ranked Manchester opened 2017 with a 26-20 road win at Riverbend.

The Lancers (1-0) beat the Bears in the second round of the 2016 playoffs. Isaiah Todd had the Lancers other score and added 30 yards on the ground.

Riverbend drove inside the Manchester 10 yard line on the game’s final possession but the Lancer’s held on 4th down to preserve the win. Manchester hosts Cosby in their home opener next week.