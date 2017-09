Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - The 4th Annual Wayne Samford Memorial Golf Tournament will benefit Sportable, an organization which is committed to transforming the lives of people with a physical or visual disability through sport, as well as missions at Shady Grove UMC – Short Pump. VCU’s coach, Mike Rhoades is the honorary chair.

For more information visit : http://www.shadygroveumc.net/golf