Search underway after driver hits trooper, runs from accident scene

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. — State police are looking for the driver that struck a trooper’s cruiser Friday night in Buckingham County and then ran from the scene.

Virginia State Police Public Relations Director Corinne Geller said the trooper was at the intersection of Routes 15 and 20 in when his vehicle was struck in the side by another vehicle at 8:40 p.m.

Geller said a search is underway for the driver, who ran from the scene on foot.

The trooper was transported to Southside Community Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No additional details were available at last check.

