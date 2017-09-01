Springers beat Woodside 47-12 for first win of the year

Alleged ISIS supporter arrested in Henrico
Posted 10:47 am, September 1, 2017, by

Highland Springs, Va - Bouncing back from their season opening loss to Hermitage, the Highland Springs Springers scored 27 points in the final 5 minutes of the first half to pull away from the Woodside Wolverines out of Newport News 47-12 in week 2.

Springers QB D'Vonte Waller threw fo 107 yards, 31 of them coming on a late 2nd quarter TD pass to Billy Kemp.

Running backs Shy'Re McKeiver and Rayquan Smith combined for 158 yards on the ground and two scores. Kemp also had a 15 yard 1st quarter TD run.

On defense, Tremayne Talbert had 3 interceptions for the Springers (1-1).