Midlothian, Va - Quarterback Dante Sanders had four touchdowns (3 passing, 1 rushing) as Matoaca opened their season with an impressive 31-13 road win at Cosby.

Sanders connected with Justin Providence, Kyle Williams and Jarrod Mosby for his 3 TD passes as the Warriors raced out to a 24-0 lead. Sanders finished with 227 total yards.

Cosby (0-2) was led by Ed Clark's 145 rushing yards and a touchdown.