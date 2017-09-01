Photos shows pickup straddling jersey wall on I-195

RICHMOND, Va. — Several accidents were reported on area roadways Friday afternoon as folks presumably started their Labor Day weekend early.

One accident happened on I-195 north not far from the Laburnum exit. That’s where a pickup truck landed on the jersey wall.

As a result, all northbound lanes were closed as of 4:40 p.m. and traffic southbound was averaging 10 mph, according to the CBS 6 Traffic Authority.

Additionally, an accident on I-95 south near just past the Boulevard exit backed up traffic. The wreck closed the interstate’s right shoulder as of 6 p.m.

According to the CBS 6 Traffic Authority, traffic was averaging speeds of 20 mph on that stretch of the interstate.

Another wreck on I-95 south in Hanover County has the right lane of the on ramp to Sliding Hill Road blocked as of 5:15 p.m.

