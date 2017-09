Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, VA. - Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Kenneth Zaslav of Ortho Virginia joins us to explain a revolutionary new procedure to aid patients who’ve had meniscus surgery but are still experiencing pain. Candidates for this study includes persons age 35 to 75 who want to be active, but are limited by continuing pain after a recent meniscectomy. For more information you can visit http://www.meniscus-trial.com

{ THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY ACTIVE IMPLANTS }