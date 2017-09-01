Coles, Logan lead Varina past Meadowbrook 30-6

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Varina Va - On head coach Stu Brown's birthday, he got the best present for which he could have hoped: a strong rushing attack, great defense and a season opening 30-6 win for his Varina Blue Devils (1-0) over the visiting Meadowbrook Monarchs.

Running back R.J. Coles led the way with 120 yards rushing and 3 TDs while quarterback Brion Logan added another score on the ground.

Meadowbrook (0-2) used a 55 yard halfback option pass from Kristopher McNeil to Quantez Christian for their only score of the night.