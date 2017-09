Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chesterfield, Va - Korey Bridy continues to power the Monacan offense with another 234 yards rushing and 2 touchdowns in the Chiefs' 28-0 shutout over Glen Allen in week 2.

Bridy scored twice in the first quarter and quarterback Syour Fludd added 112 yards through the air and a score as the Chiefs, number 7 in our CBS 6/Fox Sports 910 high school poll, improved to 2-0 on the season.