RICHMOND, Va. - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide is the third-leading cause of death for 15-24 year olds. The regulators chapter of the Pipe Hitters Union Motorcycle Club has partnered with Beacon Tree Foundation to host the "Ride to Stop Suicide Poker Run" on Saturday, September 23rd. Ned Norris from the Pipe Hitters Motorcycle Club and the President of the Beacon Tree Foundation, Anne Moss Rogers share with us the importance of youth mental health and how you can get involved. For more information, visit https://www.beacontree.org/