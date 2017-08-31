× Ralph Northam and Ed Gillespie to participate in gubernatorial forum at VUU

RICHMOND, Va. — The candidates vying to be Virginia’s next governor will participate in a Gubernatorial Forum on the campus of Virginia Union University on Thursday, September 7.

Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam (D.) and Ed Gillespie (R.) will answer questions individually focusing on important issues for African American voters and families in the Commonwealth.

Those topics includes education, economic opportunity, diversity, criminal justice, and immigration.

There will also be a section where the candidates will addresses questions fielded from the audience.

“The forum is a great opportunity for candidates for Governor to discuss how their policies will impact African American voters and families in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Reverend Kevin Chandler, NAACP Religious Affairs Committee Chair. “The forum is taking place at an HBCU where ideas are debated, policies are researched, and young minds are molded every day.”

Loudoun County NAACP President Phillip E. Thompson will serve as the moderator of the forum.

Former Delegate Michael Futrell and Prince William County Republican Committee Vice Chairman D.J. Jordan will serve as questioning panelists.

The forum will be held at Coburn Hall, located at 1500 N. Lombardy Street in Richmond. Public entry will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the forum will be from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.