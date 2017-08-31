iCan Bike camp teaches children how to ride

RICHMOND, Va. — In this week’s Nikki-Dee, Can You Be Me, I got to hangout with Richmond Hope Therapy Center while they put on their 10th Annual iCan Bike camp.

Richmond Hope Therapy Center partners with iCan Shine, a nonprofit organization that teaches individuals with disabilities to ride bicycles.

A special thank you to Abby Benton, Jean Green, Cindy Richards, and all of the wonderful volunteers!

Richmond Hope Therapy Center is the first clinic in Virginia to offer highly effective intensive therapy.

Nikki-Dee Can You Be Me airs Thursday mornings on CBS 6.