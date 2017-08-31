Mark Ruffalo is marching through Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Actor and activist Mark Ruffalo has joined the Charlottesville to D.C: The March to Confront White Supremacy.

Ruffalo, known around the world as The Hulk, said he was compelled to join the march after he witnessed the violence in Charlottesville following the Unite the Right rally earlier this month.

“I’m marching today in memory of Heather Heyer, the young woman who lost her life to the hate of white supremacists in Charlottesville, as well as many others who were injured,” he said in a statement.

He also said he supported the march organizers’ call to remove President Donald Trump from office.

Marching into Trump Country to confront white supremacy. See how you can join us! Link in @cville2dc's bio. #cville2dc A post shared by Mark Ruffalo (@markruffalo) on Aug 31, 2017 at 7:19am PDT

“Now, we have a President who called participants in the neo-Nazi and white supremacist march in Charlottesville ‘some very fine people.’ Enough is enough,” Ruffalo said. “White supremacy must be called out for what it is and defeated. Its very existence is based on violence and is antithetical to American values.”

Hundreds of people are taking part in some or all of the 10-day march along Route 29 which will end September 6 in Washington, D.C.

Heading to Culpeper. Marching 18 miles today alongside these beautiful people. We the people have the power. ✊️ #cville2dc 📷: @roguephotonyc A post shared by Mark Ruffalo (@markruffalo) on Aug 31, 2017 at 8:34am PDT

In the President’s initial response to the protests and accompanying violence, Trump condemned violence “on many sides,” drawing immediate backlash.