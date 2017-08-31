Hanover teachers and administrators sing ‘I got you’ in Bus Loop Karaoke

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Move over, James Corden, Hanover County teachers and administrators put together their own version of "Carpool Karaoke" to get students excited about going back to school.

The school system put a spin on the “Late Late Show” host’s wildly popular “Carpool Karaoke” segment with "Bus Loop Karaoke."

In the video, teachers and administrators sing along to James Brown’s hit single “I got you” (I feel good).

“Dr. Gill, I didn’t know you were on this bus. How do you feel about the upcoming school year?” asked Beaverdam Elementary school principal Chip Joseph.

“Wowwwww, I feel good. I knew that I would! Now!” Dr. Gill responded.

A dozen other teachers and administrators joined in on the singing and even showed off some dance moves.

They are obviously ready for the new school year, but are the students?

The 2017-18 school years begins Tuesday, September 8.