Week two of Final Score Friday has some great games on the schedule but our Game of the Week is the annual "Battle of Chester" between L.C. Bird and Thomas Dale. Two teams that have played every year since 1980.

In recent years, the Skyhawks have had the upper hand winning nine straight and 13 in a row in the regular season dating back to 2005. The Knights last win in the series was in the 6A Region Semifinals en route to their 1st State Title.