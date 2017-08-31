× Chesterfield looks to Texas for new county planner

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — After a national search to fill its vacant planning director seat, Chesterfield County found its man in the Lone Star State.

Andrew G. Gillies, currently the community services director in Farmers Branch, Texas, has been selected to head the county’s planning department. He’ll oversee a staff of 46 in the commonwealth’s fifth most-populous municipality.

County spokeswoman Allie Gibson said Gillies will take over the role in October and succeeds Kirk Turner, ending a search launched in May.

Turner, who served as planning director since 2004, vacated the role July 1 to oversee the county’s new Community Enhancement Department, which was created to rejuvenate aging residential communities and commercial properties in the county – many in areas that border Richmond, Petersburg and Colonial Heights.

Gillies could not be reached for comment Wednesday afternoon.

County administrator Joseph Casey said in a phone interview Wednesday that Gillies stood out for his experience on both sides of community development.

“He’s had a very extensive career in both the private and public sectors that made him the ideal candidate for this position,” Casey said. “He’s had to deal with topics in Farmers Branch that maybe 10 to 20 years from now, we may have to face here in Chesterfield.”

