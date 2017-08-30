Pig And Brew, a Carolina-style barbecue spot, to open in Manchester

RICHMOND, Va. — Manchester soon will be living high on the hog.

The group behind Inner City Blues Carolina BBQ in the East End is opening a new restaurant, Pig And Brew, along the Southside neighborhood’s commercial corridor at 1313 Hull St.

“We thought it was the right time and opportunity,” said Lamarr Johnson, who co-owns Inner City Blues with his godfather and pit master Lamont Hawkins. “When you look at this area, there seems to be a lot of people and not enough dining options … so we thought it was time to move forward with our new restaurant here.”

Pig And Brew will occupy 1,500 square feet in a building renovated by local investor/developer Charlie Westbrook, who is also a broker with One South Commercial.

Westbrook purchased 1309-1315 Hull Street in fall 2015 and redeveloped the buildings into 14 apartments and four ground-floor retail units. Its other commercial tenants are Red Dragon Tattoo and art gallery Manchester Contemporary.

Reilly Marchant, a broker with Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer, represented Pig And Brew in its lease.

Johnson said the restaurant group will continue operating its Inner City Blues location, which offers delivery and take-out only at 3015 Nine Mile Road.

Johnson said they plan to invest up to $40,000 and hire up to nine people for the location.

Pig And Brew hopes to open before Thanksgiving, Johnson said, and is working to secure a contractor to complete the space.

Continue reading on RichmondBizSense.com.