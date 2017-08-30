Kick into high gear with these blended coffee drinks!

RICHMOND, Va. – August is National Coffee Month and lifestyle expert Maria Long passed along two great tasting recipes you can try out when you crave a cup of joe. Maria shows us how to make a trendy ‘Bulletproof Coffee’ using coconut oil and ghee, and a ‘Coffee Banana Delight’ which has a dash of chocolate and almond milk. For more information you can visit http://stayingclosetohome.com/

Bulletproof Coffee

Ingredients

· 1 cup of coffee

· 1-3 teaspoons Carrington Farms Coconut Oil

· 1 Tablespoon unsalted butter or Carrington Farms Ghee

· 1/4 tsp vanilla

· a few drops of stevia extract (optional)

Instructions

1. Put all ingredients in a blender or food processor.

2. Mix on high speed for 20 seconds until frothy.

3. Drink immediately and enjoy all the energy!

Coffee Banana Delight

Bananas and coffee make the breakfast of champions. Why not combine the two in the form of a hearty wake-up smoothie? Mix in a few other ingredients for a great tasting treat.

Ingredients

· Your favorite brew

· 1 banana, peeled

· 1 splash chocolate syrup

· 1 splash almond milk

· Ice

Directions

1. Start by brewing a batch of coffee.

2. Pour into a blender and add banana, chocolate syrup, almond milk and ice.

3. Blend to desired consistency.

4. The end result will be somewhat thick and frothy because of the banana, so add more liquid to balance it as you’d like.