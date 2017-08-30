Idle Hands Bread Co. opens new Fan spot

RICHMOND, Va. — A downtown bakery has fired up the ovens at its second location.

Idle Hands Bread Co. last week opened its new outpost at 407 Strawberry St. in the Fan.

Owner Jay Metzler said his original location at 312 Brook Road in Jackson Ward is temporarily closed while he launches the Fan bakery, with plans to reopen in a few weeks.

The need for another bakery arose when Metzler took to crowdfunding this year to help pay for a new oven, which he needed to keep up with wholesale orders. Once the new oven arrived, the Brook Road building couldn’t power it. He opted to open another location and found the Fan space, which previously housed Strawberry Wok and Sushi.

The new Idle Hands has seating for eight and is open Wednesday through Sunday. Metzler said he hopes to be open every day by the end of the fall. An espresso machine is also in the plans.

