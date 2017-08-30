Flying Squirrels, VCU and CBS 6 partner for Hurricane Harvey donation drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Flying Squirrels, Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, have teamed up with the American Red Cross, VCU & Hilldrup Moving & Storage in an effort to help raise funds and items for those affected by Hurricane Harvey. Flying Squirrels Charities, a nonprofit 501 (c)3, will be leading off the efforts with a $2,000 donation on behalf of Flying Squirrels fans. This donation, along with any cash donations received from fans at The Diamond to the American Red Cross Thursday-Sunday, will be matched by Minor League Baseball Charities (up to $10,000). Additionally, Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., The Diamond will be a donation center for items needed in Houston-area shelters (specific items listed below). VCU Head Basketball Coach Mike Rhoades, a former Houston-resident, is spearheading the relief efforts. Rhoades and his family will be on hand to assist in taking donations at The Diamond, Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. VCU basketball players as well as Flying Squirrels players, will accompany Rhoades at the park in rotating shifts.

“I know RVA will once again come through for those that need our help,” said VCU Head Basketball Coach Mike Rhoades. “We need you to contribute and assist all those in the Houston-area who were decimated by this terrible storm. This initiative will directly make it better for those that need it. My family, our team and our VCU community will be actively involved at The Diamond."

The Red Cross will be at The Diamond from Thursday-Sunday and will be accepting cash donations. Fans can also donate to the American Red Cross through the coded link provided here to receive a matching contribution from MiLB Charities. The Flying Squirrels will also donate the proceeds from Saturday’s raffle and Launch-A-Ball to the relief effort. A silent auction will also be a contributor during Saturday’s game.

“Obviously, our hearts go out to all involved in Texas,” said Flying Squirrels VP & COO Todd “Parney” Parnell. “We have several players and front office staff who we care deeply about, who have families and friends deeply affected by this and we always want to do what s right and lead here in Richmond, so we were happy to be involved in this with our partners at VCU and Hilldrup Moving and Storage.”

Virginia Blood Services will also be at The Diamond on Saturday, for those who wish to give blood. Blood is a much a needed commodity in the relief effort.

ITEMS NEEDED

Please only bring new items listed below. Hilldrup Moving & Storage will be on site at The Diamond to collect the items from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2. Items will be delivered to the Salvation Army in Houston.

Diapers

Baby Formula

Blankets

Toiletries

Towels / paper towels

Non-Perishable Food Items

Work Gloves / latex & non-latex gloves

Protective footwear / boots

Mops / brooms

Plastic garbage bags

Extension cords

“The devastation from Hurricane Harvey is nothing short of heartbreaking, and the thoughts and prayers of everyone at Hilldrup go out to all those who’ve been affected,” said Charles W. McDaniel, President and CEO of Hilldrup. “We thank everyone in the Richmond community for their generosity and are honored to help the victims by getting these donations to those in need.”