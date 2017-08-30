Filmmakers Hannah Ayers & Lance Warren

RICHMOND, Va. – VCU’s 8th Annual Southern Film Festival returns to Richmond on September 6th through 9th with films centered on the theme of ‘Screening Southern Justice’. Virginia-native filmmakers Hannah Ayers and Lance Warren join us to discuss their most recent award winning documentary: “An Outrage”; which examines lynching in the American South. Hannah and Lance describe their experience producing the film and the importance of coming together as a community to learn and face our shared past. The documentary “An Outrage” will be screening September 9th at 6pm at the Robins Family Forum at the Virginia Historical Society. For more information you can visit http://wp.vcu.edu/sff/