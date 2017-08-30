Charlottesville mayor apologizes for ‘overstepping bounds’

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer apologized for his behavior Wednesday to city residents and city council after a closed session hearing.

Signer specifically apologized for a Facebook post that criticized City Manager Maurice Jones and Charlottesville Police Chief Al Thomas.

In that post, Singer implied that he was been shut out of security preparations for the “Unite the Right” rally on August 12.

“In the deeply troubling and traumatizing recent weeks, I have taken several actions as Mayor, and made several communications, that have been inconsistent with the collaboration required by our system of governance and that overstepped the bounds of my role as Mayor, for which I apologize to my colleagues and the people of Charlottesville,” he said in a statement.

Signer said his actions impugned the reputations Jones and Thomas, for which he apologize.

The mayor promised to be a better team player instead of acting on his own. He agreed to four protocols that will be in effect for the rest of this year.

Those protocols include:

1) With the exception of my regular City Manager check-ins, I will meet with senior staff only with another Councilor present. 2) I will be more mindful of the time of the Council Clerk and Assistant Clerk 3) I will work with my colleagues to ensure that Council meetings going forward reflect shared leadership—with various members taking announcements, public comment and public hearings, and the Mayor chairing the business meeting 4) I will not make public pronouncements or announcements as Mayor without working with my Colleagues and the City Manager beforehand and ensuring their consent, and will always have another Council member present.

“Going forward, I am committed to working with my colleagues on City Council to putting the needs of the City and our community first,” said Singer.

Charlottesville City Council said in a statement that they accepted Singer’s apology and did not request his resignation.