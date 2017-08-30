Farmville woman killed in Route 460 crash

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. — A Farmville woman was killed when her pickup truck ran off Route 460 Business, near Route 658, and struck a tree. Police identified the driver as 44-year-old Betsy G. Evans. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A 1995 Chevrolet CK1500 pickup truck was traveling east on Route 460 Business when it ran off the right side of the road. The driver overcorrected the pickup, which caused it to cross over Route 460 and run off the left side of the highway and strike a tree,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “A 15-year-old female passenger was flown to VCU Medical Center for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening injuries.”

The crash was reported at 8:55 a.m. Wednesday.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation.

