Tropical system heads toward Outer Banks, brings rain to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Potential Tropical Cyclone Ten will continue to parallel the East Coast Tuesday morning, spreading rain over the Commonwealth.

The system could become Tropical Storm Irma as it crosses the Outer Banks and moves out to sea.

Strong winds, coastal flooding, and flooding rainfall is likely along the Bay and Virginia Beach.

The storm will move quickly, so conditions will improve Tuesday night.

Wednesday will be a dry day, but a few showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible Thursday.

Tropical Storm Harvey will move inland the next few days, producing more torrential rainfall. Some of the moisture from Harvey will result in rainfall in Virginia Saturday and Sunday.

The Final storm totals by later this week will exceed 40″ in some locations in Texas. Additional details can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker. Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority.