Transitioning from summer clothes to a fall wardrobe

RICHMOND, Va. - Blogger and content creator, Shanna Battle shares the keys to transitioning from summer clothes to a warm fall wardrobe. Shanna brought in a few models to show how you can layer summer items with fall items such as long sleeve tops, maxi skirts, and sweaters. She'll also share the must-have "transitional" weather pieces everyone should have in their closet! For more information visit http://www.meandminnie.com