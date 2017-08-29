Henrico woman sexually assaulted at gunpoint

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police are looking for the man who sexually assaulted a woman at gunpoint while she walked home from work.

“The victim was approached by an unknown black male who displayed a firearm,” a Henrico Police spokesperson said. “The suspect sexually assaulted the female.”

The attack occurred Thursday, August 24, between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m., along the 5800 block of Nine Mile Road.

“The suspect was described as a black male in his twenties, 5’5 wearing a camouflage shirt,” the police spokesperson said. “Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident.”

Anyone with information was asked to call Henrico Police 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Witnesses can email news tips and photos here.