Police identify Richmond man killed in daylight shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — Police identified the man shot and killed in Richmond Monday as 26-year-old Joie M. Wyche, of N. 29th Street.

Wyche was shot just before 5 p.m. Monday along the 1800 block of N. 30th Street.

“The officer arrived and located Wyche suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound,” a Richmond Police spokesman said. “The victim was transported to a local hospital and a short time later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death.”

Witnesses or friends of Mr. Wyche can email news tips here.

Police have not yet released information about a suspect or motive in the fatal shooting.

Anyone with information about the homicide was asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at 804-646-7715 or Crime Stoppers at 80-4-780-1000.