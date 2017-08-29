Jack Brown’s to donate all profits to Hurricane Harvey victims

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia-based restaurant Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint announced this week it would donate 100 percent of its profits to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

“This was a consensus ownership decision based purely on helping people,” a Jack Brown’s spokesperson said.

This is the first time the restaurant has donated 100 percent of its profits to a single cause.

The Central Virginia Jack Brown’s location is on Grove Avenue, near Libbie Avenue, in Richmond.

There are other Virginia locations include Harrisonburg, Charlottesville, Elkton, Roanoke, and Norfolk.