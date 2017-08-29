Buz and Ned’s co-owner after returning from Texas: ‘Never dreamed it could be this bad’

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond business owner is sharing his experience of what he saw while touring the destruction left behind as Hurricane Harvey hammered the Texas coast.

“It was staggering to see this,” Buz and Ned’s Real Barbecue co-owner Buz Grossberg explained. “I never dreamed in reality that it could ever be this bad.”

Buz just got back to Richmond Tuesday after a weekend trip to Texas. He was visiting his friend who is also the Mayor of Fulton, Texas, just northeast Corpus Christi.

Buz made the drive up the coast to check on him and to see the destruction Harvey left behind.

He found trees ripped in half, homes gutted and falling apart, then he came across a massive building where boats were stored.

“There was a ‘botel’ that housed 300 to 400 boats,” Buz said. “Most of the boats ended up on top of each other at the bottom.”

Buz did eventually catch up with his friend and offered to help the mayor in any way he could. He plans to hold some sort of fundraiser in the coming weeks at his restaurant in Richmond.

Harvey’s devastating impact by the numbers

The toll that Harvey is taking on Texas is staggering.

Already, it has dumped 11 trillion gallons of rain over the state, says Ryan Maue with WeatherBell, a weather analytics company. And by the time Harvey dissipates, the state will have seen 25 trillion gallons of rain, he predicts.

Between midnight Friday and 9:20 a.m. Tuesday, 49.20 inches of rain fell in Texas — a record for continental US from a landfalling tropical cyclone, the National Weather Service said.

“The word catastrophic does not appropriately describe what we’re facing,” said Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, who represents much of Houston. “We just don’t know when it’s going to end.”