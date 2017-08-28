Volunteers leave Virginia to help Texas flood victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Forty Red Cross volunteers from Central Virginia are helping thousands of people seeking refuge after Hurricane Harvey hit Texas.

Volunteer Steven Hoyt, from Charles City County, flew out of Richmond Monday afternoon. He is bound for Austin, Texas.

"My heart strings were tugged. I saw the victims on television and I said it was time for me to do my little part," he said.

Hoyt will find out his assignment once he arrives in Texas. He said he'll most likely get sent to a shelter to help feed people or drive an emergency response vehicle -- ERV -- to deliver food to victims in remote areas.

"They stock the ERV mainly with food. They have special containers that keep food hot or cold. We put food in clamp shells, the Styrofoam containers you see at restaurants. Hand out food, water, snacks and things like that. We keep going until we run out of food and then we go back and restock," Hoyt said.

Hurricane Harvey caused widespread damage across southeastern Texas, and the floodwaters are expected to continue to rise this week.

The Red Cross has already opened more than a dozen shelters and has 40 more on standby.

Hoyt will be in Texas for two weeks. When he comes back, his wife, who is also a Red Cross volunteer, will go to Texas for two weeks.

If you want to donate to the Red Cross, leaders ask you make a monetary donation by visiting RedCross.org, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, or texting Harvey to 90999 to make a $10 donation.