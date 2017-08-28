RICHMOND, Va. – Award winning author and kitchen maven Wendy Sand Eckel joins us LIVE to showcase a new recipe from her upcoming anthology “Happy Homicides 6: Cooking up Crime”. Wendy shares a taste of Tuscany with her Italian inspired ‘Rosalie Hart’s Spiced Cheese’. For more information you can visit https://www.wendysandeckelauthor.com/
Rosalie Hart’s Spiced Cheese
1/3 cup olive oil
1 teaspoon whole allspice
1 teaspoon coriander seeds
4 garlic cloves
3 strips lemon zest
black pepper
sea salt to taste
1 sprig fresh oregano
1 sprig fresh rosemary
8 ounces soft cheese broken into pieces (such as goat, fresh mozzarella, or crumbled feta)
Place olive oil in a small saucepan. Crush allspice and coriander with the side of a large knife until all seeds are broken. Add to olive oil. Trim the ends of the garlic cloves and smash with the side of a knife. Peel away paper and add to the oil. Add the next six ingredients and bring the oil to a simmer. Simmer on low heat for 20 – 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Pour over cheese and stir. Allow flavors to blend before serving. Serve with toasted baguette slices or savory crackers.