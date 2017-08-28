RICHMOND, Va. – Award winning author and kitchen maven Wendy Sand Eckel joins us LIVE to showcase a new recipe from her upcoming anthology “Happy Homicides 6: Cooking up Crime”. Wendy shares a taste of Tuscany with her Italian inspired ‘Rosalie Hart’s Spiced Cheese’. For more information you can visit https://www.wendysandeckelauthor.com/

Rosalie Hart’s Spiced Cheese

1/3 cup olive oil

1 teaspoon whole allspice

1 teaspoon coriander seeds

4 garlic cloves

3 strips lemon zest

black pepper

sea salt to taste

1 sprig fresh oregano

1 sprig fresh rosemary

8 ounces soft cheese broken into pieces (such as goat, fresh mozzarella, or crumbled feta)

Place olive oil in a small saucepan. Crush allspice and coriander with the side of a large knife until all seeds are broken. Add to olive oil. Trim the ends of the garlic cloves and smash with the side of a knife. Peel away paper and add to the oil. Add the next six ingredients and bring the oil to a simmer. Simmer on low heat for 20 – 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Pour over cheese and stir. Allow flavors to blend before serving. Serve with toasted baguette slices or savory crackers.