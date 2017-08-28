Man dead after shooting on Richmond’s East End

RICHMOND, Va. – Police have launched a death investigation after a man was shot and killed on Richmond’s East End Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. at the intersection of Nine Mile Road and North 30th Street.

Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett that the shooting is being investigated as a homicide. Witnesses say they heard at least five shots.

Police have not released any information about a suspect or motive at this time.

