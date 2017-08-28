Man wanted for stealing women’s underwear from Richmond laundromats

RICHMOND, Va. — “I see it as a little creepy.”

That’s what a Richmond laundromat owner said about a weekend incident inside one of his businesses.

Security cameras inside Neighborhood Laundromat on Strawberry Street in the Fan recorded a man walk into the laundromat Saturday afternoon, reach into a machine, and take a woman’s underwear.

Al Bingenheimer, the owner of Neighborhood Laundromat, said he learned about the theft when the woman’s husband called to report the incident.

Bingenheimer said after he spoke with the woman’s husband, he checked his store’s security video.

“He walks in, mills around, tries to find a cute girl, reaches into her stuff, grabs what he can, and leaves,” Bingenheimer said. “It’s behavior we’re not looking for here in the Fan.”

But it’s apparently behavior not just limited to the Fan.

Bingenheimer said he has seen the same person, do the same thing, at his laundromat on Cleveland Street in Richmond’s Museum District.

“I’d like to identify the guy and let him answer for what he’s doing,” Bingenheimer said.

Bingenheimer said provided Richmond Police with still images of the incident and the man in question. He planned hand over a copy of his security video this week.

A Richmond Police spokesperson said officers would investigate the incident.

Anyone with information was asked to call Detective H. Truong at 804-646-1067 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.