9-year-old seriously injured after being struck on bicycle in Caroline

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. — A 9-year-old girl has life-threatening injuries after being struck by a truck while riding a bicycle Monday evening in Caroline County, Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6.

Those sources said the crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. on Fredericksburg Turnpike, just north of Bowies pond.

They said the 9-year-old was riding her bike on the road when she was struck by a truck. She was then transported via Medflight to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

