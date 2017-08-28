2 persons of interest wanted in assault of CBS 6 journalist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond Police is asking for the public’s help to identify two persons of interest who may have information about the assault of a WTVR CBS 6 journalist earlier this month.

The incident happened on August 13, when several hundred protesters gathered in the 1600 block of West Broad Street for a demonstration which began at Abner Clay Park. The protesters took to the streets chanting demands to tear down Confederate monuments in Richmond.

At approximately 10:25 p.m. there was a verbal confrontation between a protester and the CBS 6 journalist.

The journalist, who was not on the clock but was recording video for the newscast on his phone, recorded video of a large crowd of Monument Avenue protesters passing by The Camel, a live music venue, on West Broad Street.

“Stop filming bro,” one protester yelled.

“I can film whatever I want,” the CBS 6 staffer replied in the video. "Get out of my face."

The employee said protesters then put the flags in his face to block his camera view and intimidate him.

During the exchange, an adult male, who is described as a white male with dark hair, dark facial hair and slim build (Not pictured) – struck the victim with an unknown object.

The group of protesters soon dispersed and continued marching on West Broad Street toward Allen Street.

Police officers responded and the journalist was transported via ambulance to the hospital, where he received four staples in his scalp. He was later released from the hospital.

Police are now asking for the public to identify two men who were in close proximity to the suspect and the victim at the time of the assault.

Investigators say they believe the persons of interests may have additional information that could lead to an arrest in the case.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about the identity of the suspect to call Major Crimes Det. M. Smith at (804) 646-0744 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, online at http://www.7801000.com or by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the keyword “ITip” followed by your tip.

