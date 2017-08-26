Tar used to deface J.E.B. Stuart statue on Monument Avenue in Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- One of the Confederate statues on Richmond's iconic Monument Avenue was vandalized at some point early Saturday morning.

Richmond police said someone used two cans of pine tar to deface the monument to Confederate general J.E.B. Stuart at Monument and N. Lombardy Street

The damage was discovered by a member of the Virginia Flaggers group just before 7 a.m.

"Our folks contacted Richmond Police who immediately arrived on the scene and let us know that cleaning crews were on the way," Barry Isenhour with the Virginia Flaggers wrote in a statement. "What we thought might be engine oil of some sort, turned out to be pine tar, which made the removal a bit more challenging."

City crews worked throughout the day to remove the tar. According to Isenhour, the substance had nearly been completely removed as of 3 p.m.

Isenhour praised officers and city workers for "their prompt attention to the desecration of the memorial."

"We commend Mayor Stoney for his statement that Richmond would not tolerate violence and destruction, and hope that the perpetrators of this crime are quickly apprehended and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Isenhour said.

The group now plans to step up patrols along Monument.

The incident comes nearly two weeks after scores of protesters screaming "take down the monuments" marched down Broad Street and surrounded the Stuart statue.

Tear the racist statues down," the group yelled as one person attempted to climb the Stuart monument before nearly taking a spill and slipping down the statue.

The man, who was shirtless and wearing a mask, was successful on his second attempt. The crowd cheered as he walked back and forth before successfully planting a flag on J.E.B. Stuart's horse.

The flag was later removed by city crews.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or http://www.7801000.com. You can also submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.