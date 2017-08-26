Secret Service to conduct live ammo exercise near White House

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Secret Service will conduct a “live fire calibration” of their gunshot detection system this weekend, causing several road closures.

This exercise will require them to fire multiple rounds into bullet traps near the White House and the Naval Observatory, the residences of the president and vice president, respectively.

The ammo exercise will occur on Aug. 26 into the early hours of the following morning.

The following closures will be in effect:

Constitution Avenue closed from 15th Street to 17th Street, NW

15th Street, NW closed from Pennsylvania Ave and Constitution Ave

17th Street, NW closed from Constitution Ave and E Street north and New York Ave South

E St NW closed from 15th Street to 17th Street

Observatory Circle closed from Massachusetts Ave to the South Gate of the Naval Observatory