Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ohio State commit K'Vaughan Pope started off the 2017 season in a big way, scoring three touchdowns in three different ways in Dinwiddie's 70-0 win over Denbigh.

Pope caught a touchdown pass from his younger brother K'ymon Pope, rushed for a score and returned an interception for a touchdown. Zyan Sturdivant also had three touchdowns.

Generals placekicker Todd Anspach set a Richmond area record by making nine extra points.