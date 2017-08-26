Cooper’s 3 TDs lead 9th ranked Freeman past Midlothian 41-21

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Henrico, Va. - Korey Cooper had 125 yards rushing and three touchdowns as Douglas Freeman raced past Midlothian 41-21 in week one of Final Score Friday.

Rebels quarterback Jack Pollard connected with Liam Simpson on a 65 yard touchdown pass in the 2nd quarter, part of 186 yards passing on the night for Pollard. Freeman racked up over 460 yards of total offense, nearly evenly split between rushing and passing.

Hayden Pounders added 2 interceptions on defense, the first returned 48 yards for a score.

Kyle Daniluk had 150 yards passing and two TDs for the Trojans(0-1). They will be on the road at Powhatan next week. Freeman (1-0) will also be on the road next week at James River.