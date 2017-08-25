Weekend Events: YSL Exhibit, Anthem Moonlight Ride, East End Community Day

RICHMOND, Va.–

Through Sunday 5pm

The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts unveils another spectacular exhibition “Yves Saint Laurent: The Perfection of Style” packs up 5 pm Sunday, August 27. The VMFA is the only venue on the East Coast showing the exhibition, which has been organized by the Seattle Art Museum in partnership with the Paris-based Fondation. According to the VMFA,”the exhibition offers an intimate and comprehensive look at the lifetime achievement of Saint Laurent, one of history’s most radical and influential fashion designers. It Features 100 examples of haute couture and ready-to-wear garments, some never shown publicly before. It also includes costume jewelry and other accessories, photographs, drawings, films, and video from the Fondation’s vast archive. The exhibition traces the trajectory of Saint Laurent’s style as it developed throughout the course of his career, beginning in 1953 with the “Paper Doll Couture House” that he created as a teenager, which is being shown for the first time in the United States.” The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts is open 365 days a year with free admission, for more information, visit www.vmfa.museum or call 804-340-1400.

Through September 2

104-TH Annual Chesterfield County Fair at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds, 10300 Courthouse Road, Chesterfield, Va. All of your favorite midway, rides, games and fair foods are back with some new attractions the “KNIGHTS OF VALOR, and The West Texas Rattle Snake Shows among others. Live bands performing include Ban Caribe, En’Novations, The Embers, Branch and Dean, 7’Bridges and Trademark. Military appreciation Day & parade is Sunday, August 27. Fair hours are Monday – Friday, 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.; Sunday, 1 p.m. – 11 p.m. Details http://chesterfieldcountyfair.org/.

August 26

The Anthem Moonlight Ride is a fun bike ride under the stars starting at the Diamond, onto the Boulevard, through Hermitage Road, traveling through the North Side and Bryan Park. Riders have a choice of going to Monument Avenue for the long course or head back to the Diamond for the post race party. The ride happens Saturday at 8 pm, Sports Backers will provide a security blinky light and a t-shirt as part of the registration package and a slice of pizza, ice cream and drink at the post party. Riders must have a bike, helmet and a white light. Get more information at http://www.sportsbackers.org/events/moonlight-ride/frequently-asked-questions/ or walk up registration Saturday.

The 10th Annual Latin Jazz and Salsa Festival”, A Salsa Salute to Our Veterans, presented by The Latin Jazz & Salsa Show RVA, is Saturday from 2pm–7pm at Broad Rock Park (Southside) Corner of Broad Rock Boulevard & Warwick Road, 4802 Warwick Road. The Festival is a part of the 61st Festival of the Arts. Featured performers include Frankie Vazquez, (EL SONERO DEL BARRIO), Chembo Corneil (GRAMMY NOMINEE), Luis Romero Y Su Revolu, Rafael Ortiz & El Tumbao Urbano Orchestra and DJ Eddy Mayorga. Sponsored by Master and Sons Plumbing, River City Communications, Ritmo Caribe Promotions, WCLM 1450 AM, American Red Cross, and McCann World group (Army ROTC). Get more information at www.thelatinjazzandsalsashow.com or on The Latin Jazz and Salsa Show every Friday from 6pm to 10pm on WCLM 1450 AM.

August 27

East End Community Day, “STOP THE VIOLENCE” Sunday August 27th from 12 OM – 4 PM AT Lucks Field, 1926 T Street, Richmond. Live performances from Joye B. More, Twave, Tef Turnup, DJ Tay, Garnett Boldin & The Southern Bluez Band, featuring DJ Beauty & The Beast. There will be softball tournament, free food, drinks, bounces, games, free school supplies and more. Children must be accompanied by a parent or adult with valid ID to receive school supplies.

December 2

Gospel Superstar Kirk Franklin & R&B Powerhouse Ledisi have teamed up to co‐headline “The Rebel, The Soul & The Saint Tour.” The 25‐city tour will kick off on October 25 in Oakland, Ca. at Paramount Theatre and culminate on December 2 in Richmond, VA at Altria Theater. This tour will mark the first time that both artists have been on the road together performing for adoring fans. VIP presale tickets are available on Monday, August 28 (premium seating, meet & greet, exclusive merchandise) with general public ticketing starting on Tuesday, August 29 in most cities. For tickets, fans can log onto to the websites for both Kirk Franklin (Click Here) and Ledisi for more information. Details at http://www.altriatheater.com/events/detail/kirk-franklin-ledisi-richmond-2017-tickets. For more information on Franklin visit http://www.kirkfranklin.com/, on Ledisi visit http://www.ledisi.com/