Victim knocked on stranger’s door before dying

PETERSBURG, Va. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Petersburg.

Police were called to a home near the corner of Spring Street and School Street to respond to a shooting.

The homeowner told investigators they heard someone knocking on the door saying he had been shot. When police arrived, the shooting victim had died.

Police have not yet released information about the victim, suspect, or motive in this shooting.

This is a developing story.

Anyone with information about the crime was asked to call Petersburg Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.