HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- No one was hurt when a Friday morning fire damaged a Glen Allen home.

When firefighters arrived to the home, on the 200 block of Mountain Run Drive, off Mountain Road, in Glen Allen, they found the entire front of the home on fire.

"Hoselines were aggressively deployed to knock the fire down and allow for searches to be completed," a Henrico Fire spokesperson said.

The cause of the Friday morning fire remains under investigation.