Mother shot dead on Southside owned Hull Street business, Crime Insider sources say

RICHMOND, Va. -- A mother who owned a small business was killed in a double shooting outside a South Richmond apartment complex Thursday night, according to Crime Insider sources.

Those sources said Karen Turner, who owns SewIns Express on Hull Street, died after shots were fired on Green Cove Drive, outside the Blue Ridge Estates apartment complex, around 10:40 p.m.

A second woman was wounded after two women were heard arguing in the parking lot, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

"Officers responded and located the female with a gunshot wound to the leg, but also found a female nearby in a vehicle who was unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound," a Richmond Police spokesperson said. "She was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was transported to a local hospital with an injury that was not considered life threatening."

Police called the incident a "death investigation" and said the Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death.

Crime Insider sources indicated the death was being investigated as a homicide.

Police are expected to officially release the names of the women involved Friday afternoon.

Witnesses can email news tips and photos here. Watch CBS 6 News starting at 5 p.m. for Jon Burkett's complete report on this developing story.