Teen killed, woman injured in Dinwiddie head-on crash

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — State police said an 18-year-old woman was killed and another woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Dinwiddie County Thursday afternoon.

Officials said the crash happened in the 12,000 block of White Oak Road at 5:20 p.m.

“A 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier was traveling north on White Oak Road when it crossed into the southbound lane and struck a southbound 2017 Hyundai. The impact of the crash caused both vehicles to spin off the road in opposite directions,” Virginia State Police Public Relations Director Corinne Geller wrote in a news release.

The driver of the Cavalier, 18-year-old Jessica L. Fouts of Ford, Virginia, died at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 25-year-old woman also from Ford was transported to Southside Regional Hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.

Officials said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.