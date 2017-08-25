Cheers!  It’s National Whiskey Sour Day

RICHMOND Va. – August 25th is recognized as National Whiskey Sour Day! Demi Ripley, Bar Manager at Wong Gonzalez shakes things up in the Virginia This Morning Kitchen with two signature cocktails to mark the occasion. For more information, visit http://www.wonggonzalez.com/

Classic Whiskey Sour

2oz Elijah Craig

3/4oz Lemon

3/4oz Simple

1 Egg White

Add ingredients to shaker, shake with ice, strain contents into shaker and dry shake. Strain into chilled cocktail glass, garnish with cherry and orange wedge.

2oz Hunter&Scott Bourbon

.5oz Laird’s Applejack

.5oz Cinnamon Syrup

.5oz Lemon

Potter’s Hop Cider

Add first 4 ingredients to shaker, shake with ice, strain over large cube, top w/ cider, garnish with sliced apple/lemon twist.